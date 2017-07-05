Wednesday, July 05, 2017

Just because this past weekend was one of celebration and relaxation in honor of the United States declaring its independence from the British monarchy, that didn’t stop the world from spinning and news from breaking.  Joining me today to talk all about a whole host of issues and stories, from Trump’s ongoing war on the media to his Party’s attempts to push through their repeal of the ACA and gutting of Medicaid, is senior editor at The New Republic Jeet Heer

Last week, the Trump administration sent letters requesting data from all 50 state's voting rolls including full names of registered voters, dates of birth, party registration, last four digits of Social Security numbers and voting history.  As of Friday afternoon, at least 27 states had publicly expressed reservations or legal barriers to turning over all of the requested information, and the letter has put voting rights advocates on edge after many were already wary of the aims of the President's commission on voting.  Joining me today to talk all about The Presidential Advisory Commission on Election Integrity, it's vice chairman, Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach, and his request for the private information of millions of Americans is Jason Kander the president of Let America Vote.  Jason is also the former Secretary of State of Missouri and an Army Captain who served in Afghanistan. 

On Sunday, Donald Trump took to social media to tweet out a video of himself viciously attacking another man from an old WWE wrestling match. In the video, the opponent — whose face has been superimposed with the CNN logo — falls to the ground and writhes as Trump stands over him beating him with his fists.  After the tweet went out, journalist and Assistant Professor of Georgia Southern University Jared Yates Sexton did some digging as to where this video came from and what he found was not all that shocking to anyone who has been paying attention to Trump’s fan base.  However, after revealing that the creator of the video has long history of creating racist and anti-Semitic content online, Jared has begun receiving death threats from Trump supporters for his work in exposing the truth.  Jared joins me on the show today to talk all about how he revealed the racist, anti-Semitic internet troll behind the CNN beat-down video that Trump shared, the barrage of death threats he is receiving, and his thoughts on how Trump is fueling a violent, anti-media conversation online.  


