Wednesday, July 05, 2017
Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127
Just because this past weekend was one of celebration and relaxation in honor of the United States declaring its independence from the British monarchy, that didn’t stop the world from spinning and news from breaking. Joining me today to talk all about a whole host of issues and stories, from Trump’s ongoing war on the media to his Party’s attempts to push through their repeal of the ACA and gutting of Medicaid, is senior editor at The New Republic Jeet Heer.
Last week, the Trump administration sent letters requesting data from all 50 state's voting rolls including full names of registered voters, dates of birth, party registration, last four digits of Social Security numbers and voting history. As of Friday afternoon, at least 27 states had publicly expressed reservations or legal barriers to turning over all of the requested information, and the letter has put voting rights advocates on edge after many were already wary of the aims of the President's commission on voting. Joining me today to talk all about The Presidential Advisory Commission on Election Integrity, it's vice chairman, Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach, and his request for the private information of millions of Americans is Jason Kander the president of Let America Vote. Jason is also the former Secretary of State of Missouri and an Army Captain who served in Afghanistan.
Posted by Matthew McDonough at 2:58 PM
