Noah Michelson, the Voices Editorial Director and Executive Editor of Queer Voices at The Huffington Post as well as the co-host of the Love + Sex Podcast returns to the show as he does every Thursday to help us close out the week with the stories making headlines over at Queer Voices. Be sure to follow Noah of Twitter!
Thursday, July 06, 2017
Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127
Noah Michelson, the Voices Editorial Director and Executive Editor of Queer Voices at The Huffington Post as well as the co-host of the Love + Sex Podcast returns to the show as he does every Thursday to help us close out the week with the stories making headlines over at Queer Voices. Be sure to follow Noah of Twitter!
Earlier today Donald Trump arrived in Hamburg, Germany, for a Group of 20 summit meeting with leaders of other major economies, the summit follows a speech Trump gave in Warsaw, Poland and his trip to Europe is expected to culminate with a meeting with President Vladimir V. Putin of Russia. Joining me today to talk about Trump’s trip to Europe at a time when tensions on the Korean peninsula are escalating is Steve Clemons who is Washington editor at large for The Atlantic.
In the wake of Trump’s victory in the Electoral College, many pundits claimed that his success was the result of his appeal to working-class whites who supposedly flocked to him due to job worries and concerns about free trade; however according to the results the Voter Study Group, a comprehensive survey aimed at understanding the forces behind the 2016 Election that included academics but also right-wing groups like The Heritage Foundation and progressives from the Center for American Progress, the real reason they did so in enough numbers for Trump to win wasn’t anxiety about the economy… it was anxiety about Mexicans, Muslims and blacks. Joining me today to talk all about the results of the Voter Study Group and how he was able to predict the outcome of the election long before anyone else is Professor of Political Science at the University of Washington Christopher Sebastian Parker, who correctly foresaw in September 2015 that Trump would win the GOP nomination and told anyone who would listen last September, that Trump could well win the presidency.
Listen to The Michelangelo Signorile Show weekdays live from 3-6 pm ET on SiriusXM Progress 127 and on the SiriusXM apps. Not a subscriber? Not a problem! Listen online any time with a free thirty-day pass or go to the app store and download SiriusXM for free and listen on your phone
Posted by Matthew McDonough at 2:49 PM
Subscribe to: Comment Feed (RSS)
|