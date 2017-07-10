Monday, July 10, 2017
Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127
Since we last spoke with John Nichols of The Nation a lot has happened, from President Trump travelling to Europe for the G20 Summit to the news that his son Donald Jr. and key advisors met with a Russian lawyer to discuss the acquisition of possible ‘dirt’ on former Secretary of State and Senator Hillary Clinton. John returns to the show today to talk all about these issues and whole lot more, John is The Nation’s national-affairs correspondent, a contributing writer for The Progressive and In These Times and the associate editor of The Capital Times, the daily newspaper in Madison, Wisconsin.
The Republican plan to repeal the Affordable Care Act and replace it with Trumpcare appears to spinning out of control, with even GOP senators saying they are frustrated by a process that excluded many of them and violates their continued promises to make health care more affordable. Furthermore, the Republican plan is abysmally unpopular, with the latest USA TODAY/Suffolk University poll finding that the bill is favored by only 12%. Joining me today to talk all about what the GOP health care repeal would mean for Americans, and what to expect politically on health care in the next week and month is Andy Slavitt, a senior adviser to the Bipartisan Policy Center and a member of USA TODAY's Board of Contributors, he is a former health care industry executive who was the acting administrator for the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services from 2015 to 2017n where he oversaw Medicaid, Medicare, the Children’s Health Insurance Program, and the Health Insurance Marketplace programs.
There is always a lot of focus on the Trump White House and its agenda, with several issues – the Muslim ban, healthcare, Russia – getting more attention than some other hugely important areas of the administration.
Joining me today to talk about one such area is Jay Michaelson of The Daily Beast, who has recently written about a Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit decision regarding President Trump’s rolling back of regulation. What is it all about and why is this important? Jay returns to the show to speak with us about it
Over the long 4th of July weekend, NJ Gov. Chris Christie came under a lot of fire for closing the state down after failed budget talks and then getting caught on the Jersey shore on one of the many beaches that was closed.
Usually, the summer is a slow time in Washington, especially after the 4th of July holiday, but not in the Trump era… Joining me today to help us wrap up this short week in politics is Eleanor Clift the Washington correspondent for The Daily Beast, where she covers the White House and writes about politics and culture.
