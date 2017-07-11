Tuesday, July 11, 2017
Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127
When President Trump entered the Oval Office he pledged to cut the red tape of bureaucracy, and within weeks, he ordered his administration to assemble teams to aggressively scale back government regulations. However, according to a new report by The New York Times & ProPublica, this effort is being conducted largely out of public view and often by political appointees with deep industry ties and potential conflicts of interest. Joining me today to talk all about the report and the deep industry ties of Trump’s deregulation teams is Danielle Ivory and Robert Faturechi who are reporters for The New York Times & ProPublica respectively who collaborated on the report which was published earlier today.
