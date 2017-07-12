Wednesday, July 12, 2017
Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127
So much happening in the world of politics this week, Donald Trump Jr.’s meeting with a Russian Attorney to Sen. McConnell keeping the Senate in session in an attempt to get some form of Trumpcare passed. Helping us to make some sense of it all is Michele Jawando, Vice President of legal progress at the Center for American Progress, joins us today to talk about it all. Be sure to check out THINKING CAP, the podcast she does every Thursday with our friend Igor Volsky!
On Monday night, The New York Times reported that Donald Trump Jr. went to a meeting with a Russian attorney in June 2016 with the express purpose of getting information that the Russian government had acquired on Hillary Clinton. Then on Tuesday, seemingly to preempt another Times story, Trump Jr. posted the email exchange in which he arranged the meeting. Joining me today to talk all about Trump Jr. and the Russian attorney and whether or not the actual emails themselves are the first concrete evidence of collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia is Zack Beauchamp, senior reporter for Vox.com.
Posted by Matthew McDonough at 2:39 PM
