There has been a lot going on in Washington the past few days, from the bombshell report that Donald Trump Jr. meet with a Russian attorney to obtain ‘dirt’ on Sec. Hillary Clinton from the Russian government to the news that Sen. McConnell is keeping the Senate in session in an attempt to push through the latest version of Trumpcare; and with so much going on it is easy to miss some of the other extremely important stories out there. One of those stories that needs to get a lot more attention is that investigators at the House and Senate Intelligence committees and the Justice Department are examining whether the Trump campaign’s digital operation – overseen by Jared Kushner – helped guide Russia’s sophisticated voter targeting and fake news attacks on Hillary Clinton in 2016. Joining me today to talk all about the President’s son in laws possible role helping the Russians focus their attacks is Greg Gordon & Peter Stone, reporters for McClatchy DC Bureau who broke the story on Wednesday.
Thursday, July 13, 2017
Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127
Noah Michelson, the Voices Editorial Director and Executive Editor of Queer Voices at The Huffington Post as well as the co-host of the Love + Sex Podcast returns to the show as he does every Thursday to help us close out the week with the stories making headlines over at Queer Voices. Be sure to follow Noah of Twitter!
