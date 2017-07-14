Friday, July 14, 2017
Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127
On Thursday morning, Republican leaders in the Senate release the revised version of their Trumpcare bill. The revised Senate GOP bill would keep more of Obamacare’s taxes while at the same time allowing insurers to wiggle out of its regulations. Joining me today to talk all about the latest version of Trumpcare and whether or not Sen. McConnell will be able to get it passed is Russell Berman, who is a senior associate editor at The Atlantic.
This sure has been another crazy week in politics what with the revelations that Donald Trump Jr. met with a Russian attorney with the intent to get damaging information on Sec. Hillary Clinton from the Russian Government to Republican leaders in the Senate releasing their latest version of Trumpcare. Joining me today to help us wrap up the week in politics is Eleanor Clift the Washington correspondent for The Daily Beast, where she covers the White House and writes about politics and culture.
Posted by Matthew McDonough at 1:42 PM
