Tuesday, July 18, 2017
Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127
Last night, Utah Sen. Mike Lee and Kansas Sen. Jerry Moran, both Republicans, came out jointly to announce their opposition to Trumpcare, making them the third and fourth Republican Senator to oppose the bill, following Maine Sen. Susan Collins and Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul. This announcement leaves Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell two votes short of the number needed to begin debate on Trumpcare, and in a statement released Monday night he finally admitted defeat, saying that “it is now apparent that the effort to repeal and immediately replace the failure of Obamacare will not be successful,”. Joining me today to talk all about the significance of this latest development and what it means for the fight to preserve healthcare for millions of Americans is Congressman Ted Lieu, who represents California’s 33rd Congressional District and serves on the House Judiciary Committee and the House Foreign Affairs Committee.
Since we last spoke with Mark Joseph Stern of Slate last week a lot has happened, from Trump’s ‘Voter Fraud’ Commission halting it’s data collection effort amid a torrent of lawsuits and complaints to the return of rumors that Justice Kennedy is considering retiring from the Supreme Court. Mark returns to the show today to talk all about these issues and so much more.
Listen to The Michelangelo Signorile Show weekdays live from 3-6 pm ET on SiriusXM Progress 127 and on the SiriusXM apps. Not a subscriber? Not a problem! Listen online any time with a free thirty-day pass or go to the app store and download SiriusXM for free and listen on your phone
Since we last spoke with John Nichols of The Nation a lot has happened when it comes to where we are with healthcare and what has developed in the Russia / Trump story. John returns to the show today to talk all about these issues and whole lot more, John is The Nation’s national-affairs correspondent, a contributing writer for The Progressive and In These Times and the associate editor of The Capital Times, the daily newspaper in Madison, Wisconsin.
In recent years, documentaries like Making a Murderer, podcasts like Serial, and the story of the West Memphis Three has captured the attention of millions of Americans and focused the national discussion on wrongful convictions, and over the course of the past few decades more than 1,800 people have been set free in US after being convicted of crimes they did not commit. In response to these exonerations, federal and state governments have passed laws to prevent such injustices; lawyers and police have changed their practices; and advocacy organizations have multiplied across the country. Together, these activities are often referred to as the “innocence movement” and in his new book Exonerated:A History of the Innocence Movement Assistant Professor in the Department of Government and Justice Studies at Appalachian State University in Boone, NC, Robert J. Norris provides the first in-depth look at the history this movement and examines how and why it took hold. Robert joins me on the show today to talk all about the book and the scientific, legal, and cultural developments that led to a widespread understanding that new technology and renewed investigative diligence could both catch the guilty and free the innocent..
