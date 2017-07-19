Wednesday, July 19, 2017
Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127
Since Trump’s election as president, his ties to Russia have become the focus of intense scrutiny, most of which has centered on whether his inner circle colluded with Russia to interfere with the U.S. election, but now a growing chorus in Congress like Rep. Adam Schiff, the ranking Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee have also begun to ask questions about how the president built his business empire, calling for a deeper inquiry into “Russian investment in Trump’s businesses and properties.” Joining me today to talk all about this Trump-Russia connection is longtime journalist and contributing editor at Vanity Fair Craig Unger who wrote a very interesting piece for The New Republic titled “Trump’s Russian Laundromat: How to use Trump Tower and other luxury high-rises to clean dirty money, run an international crime syndicate, and propel a failed real estate developer into the White House” which details many of the Presidents shady dealings and associates within the world of Russian organized crime.
Back in 1968 Congress enacted The Fair Housing Act which is intended to protect members of certain protected classes of people from discrimination in matters of renting or buying property. However, the law does not specifically include protections against discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity, which according to many surveys has led to instances of housing discrimination against of the LGBTQ community. Yet, most of the information from these surveys is often anecdotal in nature and may not go beyond the most blatant forms of discrimination, which why the Urban Institute took a closer look at the issue with a new pilot study in three major U.S. metropolitan areas and what they found was a number of instances of housing discrimination against gay men and transgender people specifically. Joining me today to talk all about the study and the need for more expansive studies of this kind is Diane Levy who is a senior research associate in the Metropolitan Housing and Communities Policy Center at the Urban Institute and one of the co-authors of the study.
Posted by Matthew McDonough at 2:58 PM
