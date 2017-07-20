Noah Michelson, the Voices Editorial Director and Executive Editor of Queer Voices at Huff Post as well as the co-host of the Love + Sex Podcast returns to the show as he does every Thursday to help us close out the week with the stories making headlines over at Queer Voices. Be sure to follow Noah of Twitter!
Thursday, July 20, 2017
Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127
While on the campaign trail, Donald Trump claimed that he would be the best candidate for the LGBTQ community, but since taking office his actions have revealed that he really just wants to turn back the clock on the progress made by the community and he’s doing much of this under the cover of protecting “religious liberty.” Which why earlier this year, the ACLU filed requests with various federal agencies demanding information on how the Trump administration was planning to expand religious exemptions that pave the way for discrimination. To date, none of those federal agencies complied with the request and in response the ACLU has announced that they will be suing in order to unmask everything they can about Trump’s plan and expose the threat he poses to the rights and dignity of countless Americans. Joining me today to talk all about how Donald Trump is keeping his ‘Religious Liberty’ plan secret and why the ACLU Is suing so the Public can see it is Louise Melling, the Deputy Legal Director of the ACLU and the Director of its Center for Liberty.
Posted by Matthew McDonough at 2:35 PM
