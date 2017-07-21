Friday, July 21, 2017
Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127
On Wednesday, Attorney General Jeff Sessions eliminated an Obama administration directive that prevented local law enforcement from circumventing state restrictions on forfeiture of civil assets, a tactic that was heavily employed in the early years of the war on drugs, but has since been linked to civil rights abuses: people losing cash, cars and homes without any proven link to illegal activity; police taking cash in exchange for not locking suspects up; a legal system that makes it hard for victims to get their possessions back. Joining me today to talk all about the practice of civil assets forfeiture and what the Attorney General’s directive means is Ames Grawert who is Counsel in the Brennan Center’s Justice Program at NYU School of Law.
On Wednesday, the Trump administration’s ‘election-integrity’ commission had its first meeting to map out how the Trump administration can best strip the right to vote from millions of Americans, and while the commission hasn’t gotten off to the strongest start it is joined in its efforts to disenfranchise citizens by the immensely more powerful Justice Department. Joining me today to talk all about Trump’s effort to suppress the vote and why she feels that Voter purges are coming is Vanita Gupta, the president and chief executive of the Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights, she was also formally Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General and head of the U.S. Department of Justice’s Civil Rights Division in the Obama administration.
This sure has been another crazy week in politics what with Republicans in the Senate experiencing yet another setback in their effort to repeal the Affordable Care Act and replace it with Trumpcare to the news that the Mueller investigation is now possible looking at Trump’s businesses. Joining me today to help us wrap up the week in politics is Eleanor Clift the Washington correspondent for The Daily Beast, where she covers the White House and writes about politics and culture.
