Monday, July 31, 2017
Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127
Since we last spoke with John Nichols of The Nation a lot has happened… from Republicans in the Senate once again failing in their attempt to repeal of the ACA to the news that Reince Priebus has been replaced by John Kelly as Chief of Staff. John returns to the show today to talk all about these issues and whole lot more, John is The Nation’s national-affairs correspondent, a contributing writer for The Progressive and In These Times and the associate editor of The Capital Times, the daily newspaper in Madison, Wisconsin.
Conservatives in Washington have tried for years to defund Planned Parenthood and limit federal support for reproductive-health care, however it was in Texas that they truly pioneered a model for sabotaging family-planning services through severe budget cuts and paralyzing regulations. Shortly after Texas enacted unprecedentedly harsh anti-abortion measures in 2011, clinics across the state didn’t just see budget cuts; many had to close altogether, leaving many communities without an affordable source of family-planning services; and we’re now seeing the effects of this unprecedented attack and according to new economic research, the impact is not what conservatives planned for. Joining me today to talk all about the impact that Texas’s anti-abortion crusade is having in the Lone Star state is Michelle Chen who is a contributing writer for The Nation.
