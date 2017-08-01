Tuesday, August 01, 2017
Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127
Since we last spoke with Mark Joseph Stern of Slate last week a lot has happened, from Trump tweeting out that he is banning from Transgender Americans from serving their country in the military to his administration arguing that Federal Civil Rights Law do not protect gay employees. Mark returns to the show today to talk all about these issues and so much more.
Since the election of Donald Trump to the Presidency the importance of a free press has never been more apparent, and shortly after Trump’s victory The Huffington Post, where I am editor-at-large for Queer Voices, hired a new editor-in-chief named Lydia Polgreen to lead the website in the uncharted waters that is the age of Trump. Before joining HuffPost, Lydia spent nearly 15 years at The New York Times in a variety of positions such as Deputy International Editor, the South Africa bureau chief, a correspondent for the New Delhi bureau and chief of the West Africa bureau. Lydia joins me today on the show to talk about the importance of a free press in the age of Trump and the many great changes that have been happening over at HuffPost.
