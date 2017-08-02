Wednesday, August 02, 2017
Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127
In the wake of Barack Obama’s historic victory in the Presidential Election, some commentators began to argue that the United States was now a ‘post-racial’ society where racial inequality was a thing of the past; but one only has to look at the headlines from the past eight years to know that this couldn’t be farther from the truth. In her latest book At Mama’s Knee: Mothers and Race in Black and White April Ryan, the White House Correspondent & Washington Bureau Chief for American Urban Radio Networks looks this issue through the lessons that mothers teach their children and examines what it means for mothers of color to work hard, protect children against a racist world, and find balance among competing responsibilities. April joins me on the show today to talk all about the book and the ways in which mothers transfer to their children wisdom on race and race relations.
