Noah Michelson, the Voices Editorial Director and Executive Editor of Queer Voices at Huff Post as well as the co-host of the Love + Sex Podcast returns to the show as he does every Thursday to help us close out the week with the stories making headlines over at Queer Voices. Be sure to follow Noah of Twitter!
Thursday, August 10, 2017
Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127
In the wake of their defeat in the Electoral College in the 2016 Presidential Election there has been a lot of talk about the reforms that need to be made within the Party and the direction in need to head in for the upcoming midterm elections. Joining me today to talk all about the changes currently going on within the DNC and how they are planning to take on Republicans in 2018 and beyond is veteran Democratic operative Jess O’Connell who is the new CEO of the Democratic National Committee, where she oversees its day-to-day operations and its rebuilding project. Jess is the former the executive director of EMILY’s List, and will be work closely with new Chairman Tom Perez to reshape the organization from one focused on the Presidency to one focused on electing Democrats from School-board to Senate.
