Tuesday, August 08, 2017
Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127
On Monday, the Justice Department released an amicus brief in a case, currently before the Supreme Court, over whether Ohio can continue to remove “infrequent voters” who fail to cast a ballot over a six-year period. IN the brief the DOJ sides with the state of Ohio in a case that could allow states to cancel registrations for thousands of voters. Joining me today to talk all about the DOJ’s amicus brief and the Trump administration’s support of the GOP’s voter suppression efforts is Ari Berman who is a senior reporter at Mother Jones, covering voting rights and the author of Give Us the Ballot: The Modern Struggle for Voting Rights in America.
Back in July, the Vatican-vetted journal La Civiltà Cattolica published an article by two close associates of Pope Francis in which they argued that American Catholic ultraconservatives have made an alliance of “hate” with evangelical Christians to back Trump. The article has become controversial in American Catholic circles and highlights the widening distance between Pope Francis and some American Catholic conservatives. Joining me today to talk all about the article the dynamics of the relationship between the Vatican and the American Catholic Church is professor of theology and religious studies at Villanova University Massimo Faggioli. Massimo is also a contributing editor to Commonweal magazine a journals about religion, politics, and culture edited by lay Catholics.
Since we last spoke with Mark Joseph Stern of Slate last week a lot has happened, from Jeff Sessions possibly gearing up to launch a crackdown on Marijuana laws to Massachusetts’ Governor siding with Trump over the State Supreme Court on Immigration Mark returns to the show today to talk all about these issues and so much more.
