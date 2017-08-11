Friday, August 11, 2017
Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127
Earlier this week we learned that five transgender military service members serving on active duty are suing President Trump over his directive to ban them from the military. The lawsuit is the first legal action against the policy change, which was announced in a series of tweets. The lawsuit, filed by the National Center for Lesbian Rights and GLBTQ Legal Advocates & Defenders, argues that Trump’s order is unconstitutional and denies transgender service members equal protection and due process. Joining me today to talk all about Trump’s transgender military ban and the current lawsuit is Shannon Minter the Legal Director of the National Center for Lesbian Rights (NCLR).
A lot sure has happened in politics this week what with Trump’s escalation of the rhetoric surrounding North Korea and the news that that the FBI raided President Trump’s former Campaign Manager Paul Manafort’s home back in late July. Joining me today to help us wrap up the week in politics is columnist for The American Prospect Adele M. Stan.
