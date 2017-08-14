Monday, August 14, 2017
Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127
Over the weekend the city of Charlottesville Virginia was invaded by white supremacists and Neo-Nazi’s as part of a planned rally called ‘Unite the Right’. However, these right-wing extremists were met by protesters who gathered in opposition to the bigotry espoused by the Alt-Right, the protests quickly turned violent with one white supremacist driving his car into a crows of peaceful protesters killing one and injuring dozens more. Joining me today to talk all about the violence and hate that engulfed this Virginia college town is Virginia Delegate David Toscano who represents the 57th District in the House of Delegates, which includes the city of Charlottesville. David is also a former Charlottesville City Councilor.
Since we last spoke with John Nichols of The Nation a lot has happened, from white supremacist and neo-Nazis taking to the streets in Virginia to the Presidents escalation of tensions with North Korea. John returns to the show today to talk all about these issues and whole lot more, John is The Nation’s national-affairs correspondent, a contributing writer for The Progressive and In These Times and the associate editor of The Capital Times, the daily newspaper in Madison, Wisconsin.
In Charlottesville on Saturday, A young man fueled by hatred drove into a crowd of people peacefully protesting the white supremacist groups that marched through the streets carrying lit torches and armed with assault weapons. The images that have emerged from this weekend have left many Americans grappling with the fact that this level of violence normal found in conflict zones has come to American shores. Joining me today to talk all about what he witnessed this weekend in the town he calls home and how it reminded him of some of things he saw during the 15 years he spent representing the United States as a foreign service officer, primarily in conflict zones of Africa is Brennan Gilmore who wrote all about his experiences in a piece for POLITICO today.
