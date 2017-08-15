Tuesday, August 15, 2017
Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127
Normally the summer is a slow time in the world of politics, but with the election of Donald Trump to President it has been anything but, from North Korea to Mueller’s investigation into the possibility of collusion between Russian and the Trump campaign things just refuse to quiet down. Joining me today to talk all about the important issues impacting our country right now is Congressman Ted Lieu who represents California’s 33rd Congressional District and serves on the House Judiciary Committee and the House Foreign Affairs Committee.
Congress is currently in recess, but that doesn’t mean that many members are not hard at work on behalf of their constituents during the break an speaking out on behalf of the resistance to the Trump agenda. Joining me today to talk all about the recent events in Charlottesville and the ongoing crisis on the Korean peninsula and so much more is Congressman Ted Deutch who represents Florida's 22nd district, and is a senior member of the House Judiciary Committee, a Ranking Member of the House Ethics Committee, and the House Foreign Affairs Committee, on which he serves as Ranking Member on the Middle East and North Africa Subcommittee
Since we last spoke with Mark Joseph Stern of Slate last week a lot has happened, from the first lawsuit against Trump’s transgender military service ban being filed in court to the city of Charlottesville being invaded by Nazis and white supremacist. Mark returns to the show today to talk all about these issues and so much more.
Posted by Matthew McDonough at 2:41 PM
