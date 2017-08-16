Wednesday, August 16, 2017
Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127
White supremacy as an ideology has existed in this country since its founding, but it has been many years since it has been on such public display as it was in Charlottesville over the weekend. Which is why so many people are so shocked to see images of people carrying banners with swastikas on them and hear audio of them chanting slogans like ‘Blood & Soil’ and ‘Jews will not replace us’ as they marched through the streets of an American city. But how did these people, mostly young men, become radicalized and what commonalities do they share with other ideological extremists like those in ISIS? Joining me today to talk all about radicalization in the context of Charlottesville and the commonalities of ISIS and white supremacists is Nayyera Haq who has served as a Senior Director in the Obama White House on national security and economic policy and in the State Department as a Senior Advisor and Spokesperson.
Last night, the city of Baltimore quietly removed all 4 of its Confederate statues overnight, the removal followed a unanimously vote by the city council, and on Saturday, in response to the Nazi rally and white supremacist terrorist attack in Charlottesville, Virginia that left one American dead and dozens more injured the Mayor of Lexington, Kentucky Jim Gray pledged to take action to relocate two Confederate statues in his city. Mayor Jim Gray joins me today to talk all about happened in Charlottesville over the weekend and why he has accelerated the process of removing the monuments located in Lexington.
