Thursday, August 17, 2017
Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127
Noah Michelson, the Voices Editorial Director and Executive Editor of Queer Voices at Huff Post as well as the co-host of the Love + Sex Podcast returns to the show as he does every Thursday to help us close out the week with the stories making headlines over at Queer Voices. Be sure to follow Noah of Twitter!
Last weekend the streets of Charlottesville become flooded with a collection of neo-Nazis, fascists, and white supremacists, and it’s important to note that this rally brought together and array of both old and new-school groups including well know organizations like the KKK to lesser known and newer ones such as Vanguard America and Identity Evropa. Joining me today to talk all about the rally in Charlottesville, the rise of the latest white identity politics movement known as the "alt-right" and its similarities and differences from other illiberal ideologies is George Hawley who is a University of Alabama political science professor who studies white supremacists and has a new book coming out in September all about the "alt-right" movement's origins, evolution, methods, and core belief in white identity politics titled Making Sense of the Alt-Right from Columbia University Press.
