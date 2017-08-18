This sure has been another crazy week in politics what with the “Unite the Right” white supremacist rally in Charlottesville to the news that Steve Bannon will no longer be working in the White House. Joining me today to help us wrap up the week in politics is Eleanor Clift the Washington correspondent for The Daily Beast, where she covers the White House and writes about politics and culture.
On Tuesday, President Trump walked back his condemnation of neo-Nazi, Ku Klux Klan, and white nationalist groups he reluctantly issued only on Monday, pivoting to take up a talking point from the far right that the violence that ensued in Charlottesville, is as much the fault of anti-racist counter-protesters as it is that of the white supremacist groups that had come to town bearing arms with the intent to fight and intimidate those who oppose their racist ideologies and polices of the Trump administration. Joining me today to talk all about the Charlottesville Nazi rally which she witnessed firsthand on the ground and the danger that the Presidents response poses to the country is Adele M. Stan is a columnist for The American Prospect who wrote all about her experiences in Charlottesville for BillMoyers.com.
