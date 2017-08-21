Monday, August 21, 2017
Since we last spoke with John Nichols of The Nation a lot has happened, from Pres. Trump giving an off the rails Press conference about Charlottesville to Steve Bannon leaving the White House. John returns to the show today to talk all about these issues and whole lot more, John is The Nation’s national-affairs correspondent, a contributing writer for The Progressive and In These Times and the associate editor of The Capital Times, the daily newspaper in Madison, Wisconsin.
Later tonight President Trump is expected to announce his new strategy for the US Military operating in Afghanistan, and then tomorrow he is expected to hold a rally in Phoenix, AZ. Joining me today to talk all about his thoughts on the best way to proceed in Afghanistan and the Presidents rally in his district is Rep. Ruben Gallego (D) who represents Arizona’s 27th District which covers most of Phoenix and he also a veteran of the US Marine Corps who served in Iraq currently serves on the House Armed Services Committee and the Natural Resources Committee.
When President Donald Trump defended white nationalists last week, it seemed like much of the country couldn’t condemn him fast enough. In addition to a wave of criticism from progressives, Republican lawmakers, conservative pundits, and CEOs all rushed to distance themselves from him. But as the condemnations pile up, one group has yet to abandon Trump: his evangelical Christian advisers, and instead of criticizing his remarks, many of these faith leaders have either remained silent or have simply offered general denunciations of racism. Others, such as Liberty University president Jerry Falwell Jr., have even gone so far as to defend the president. So far, in the aftermath of Trump’s response to the violence in Charlottesville, only one of Trump’s evangelical advisors has stepped down. Joining me today to talk all about this Evangelical support for Trump and how historians of Christian nationalism are alarmed by its appearance in American pulpits is Jack Jenkins who is the Senior Religion Reporter for ThinkProgress where he covers religion and politics.
