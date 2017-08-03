Noah Michelson, the Voices Editorial Director and Executive Editor of Queer Voices at Huff Post as well as the co-host of the Love + Sex Podcast returns to the show as he does every Thursday to help us close out the week with the stories making headlines over at Queer Voices. Be sure to follow Noah of Twitter!
Thursday, August 03, 2017
Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127
On Tuesday, Private investigator Rod Wheeler and Fox News contributor sued the cable-TV network in federal court, alleging that a journalist at Fox News falsely quoted him in an article saying murdered DNC staffer Seth Rich had contact with WikiLeaks and that someone within the D.C. government, DNC, or Clinton team was blocking the murder investigation from going forward, allegations that Wheeler claims in the lawsuit that he never made. Joining me today to talk all about the lawsuit, the Seth Rich murder conspiracy theory, and the role that President Trump and his administration may have played in pushing it is Andrew Kirell who is a senior editor at The Daily Beast.
