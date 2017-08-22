Tuesday, August 22, 2017
Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127
Last night, President Trump outlined his plan for the 16-year US war in Afghanistan, and while this new strategy is a departure from his previously held positions that the US should withdraw completely from the country, it is overall not very different from what the US has been doing in the country under two previous administrations. Joining me today to talk all about the President's new Afghanistan strategy is Jason Kander, the president of Let America Vote and a former Army Captain who served in Afghanistan. Jason was also Missouri’s 39th Secretary of State and served as a Missouri State Representative from Kansas City.
Last Friday, we learned that Steve Bannon would no longer be working in the White House, and almost immediately we began hearing about the prospect of a public struggle between Bannon and his enemies who remain inside the White House and that this move would finally allow the ‘adults in the room’ to take control of the President and moderate his actions, words, and behavior. However, in the days that have followed Bannon’s departure we have seen the anything but that. Joining me today to talk all about how with or without Bannon, Trump will likely get a lot worse and what to watch for next is Greg Sargent who writes The Plum Line blog for The Washington Post.
President Trump addressed the nation last night and informed the public that he plans to increase US troop levels in Afghanistan, while offering few details of his plan or strategy for dealing with the US’ longest war. Joining me today to talk all about the President’s speech and how the US should be proceeding in Afghanistan is Congressman Mark Pocan who represents Wisconsin’s 2nd Congressional District.
Listen to The Michelangelo Signorile Show weekdays live from 3-6 pm ET on SiriusXM Progress 127 and on the SiriusXM apps. Not a subscriber? Not a problem! Listen online any time with a free thirty-day pass or go to the app store and download SiriusXM for free and listen on your phone
Posted by Matthew McDonough at 4:51 PM
Subscribe to: Comment Feed (RSS)
|