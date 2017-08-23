Wednesday, August 23, 2017
Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127
Over the course of the past few months, largely in response to the controversial statements of President Trump, there has been an exodus from his Mar-a-Lago Club among other properties by high-paying charity clients who longer want to host their events at a venue associated with a man who has such a hard time condemning Nazis and white supremacists. Joining me today to talk all about these departures and the impact they are having on the President’s businesses is Pulitzer Prize winning journalist David A. Fahrenthold who is a reporter for The Washington Post covering the Trump family and their business interests.
