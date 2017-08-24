Thursday, August 24, 2017
Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127
Noah Michelson, the Voices Editorial Director and Executive Editor of Queer Voices at Huff Post as well as the co-host of the Love + Sex Podcast returns to the show as he does every Thursday to help us close out the week with the stories making headlines over at Queer Voices. Be sure to follow Noah of Twitter!
Back in April, Energy Secretary Rick Perry ordered a study to back up his claims that solar and wind power were undermining the U.S. electric grid’s reliability and forcing the premature retirement of nuclear and coal plants. Then in July, Bloomberg obtained a copy of the draft report, written by Department of Energy staff, and it revealed that they found essentially the opposite of what Secretary Perry was claiming. Now, the Energy Dept. has finally released the final version of the study and according to Dr. Joseph Romm who is a senior fellow at the Center for American Progress and the founding editor of ClimateProgress.org, and formerly served as acting assistant secretary at the U.S. Department of Energy’s Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy, the final report clearly shows that Trump officials tried to rewrite the previously staff draft to give the impression that renewable energy sources are actually a threat to baseload power and grid resilience. Dr. Romm joins me on the show today to talk all about the report and the ramifications of the Trump administrations attempts to change the results of study to suit their political agenda.
Listen to The Michelangelo Signorile Show weekdays live from 3-6 pm ET on SiriusXM Progress 127 and on the SiriusXM apps. Not a subscriber? Not a problem! Listen online any time with a free thirty-day pass or go to the app store and download SiriusXM for free and listen on your phone
Posted by Matthew McDonough at 2:54 PM
Subscribe to: Comment Feed (RSS)
|