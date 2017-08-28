Monday, August 28, 2017
Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127
Since its introduction, the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) policy has provided temporary relief from deportation as well as work authorization to approximately 800,000 undocumented young people who brought to this country as children, and not only has the program improved the lives of undocumented young people and their families, research has consistently shown that it has also positively affected the economy more generally, which benefits all Americans. However, we are now seeing reports that President Trump is considering scrapping this program despite the devastating effect it will have. Joining me today to talk all about the program and the impact its termination will have is Juan Escalante who is the Digital Campaigns Manager for America’s Voice and America’s Voice Education Fund and a DACA beneficiary himself who wrote an open letter to the President all about the impact his decision will have.
Ever since he launched his campaign for the Presidency, Donald Trump has been busy assembling a rogue's gallery of alt-right hatemongers, crony capitalists, immigrant bashers, and climate-change deniers to run the federal government, and to survive the next four years, we are all going to need to know who these people are and why it is so dangerous that they have their hands are on the levers of power, and we need to know how to challenge their abuses. Which is why veteran political correspondent at The Nation and good friend of the show, John Nichols, has written a new book all about the histories and ideologies of the basket of deplorables that make up Trump's inner circle, The book is called Horseman Of The Trumpocalypse: A Field Guide to the Most Dangerous People in America and John joins me today in the studio to talk all about the book and all the latest insanity coming out of the White House.
