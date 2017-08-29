Tuesday, August 29, 2017
Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127
On August 25, 2017, President Trump issued a Presidential Memorandum banning Military Service by Transgender Individuals and directing the Pentagon to bar transgender Americans from military service. However according to a report by The Palm Center the memo has been mischaracterized in media reports, and has generated considerable confusion among the public, which is they gathered a group of experts in military policy to clarify the President’s memo. Their evaluation of the memo shows that it is inconsistent with both fact and law, and contrary to media reports, it does not provide the Secretary of Defense with wide discretion. Rather, the memo mandates discrimination against transgender Americans while affording limited discretion to the Secretary only with respect to certain details of the implementation process. Joining me today to talk all about the discrimination that the President’s memo requires, the limited discretion that the Defense Secretary is afforded concerning implementation, and the inaccuracies that inform the President’s analysis is Aaron Belkin who is the Founding Director of The Palm Center and a Professor of Political Science at San Francisco State University.
Since we last spoke with Mark Joseph Stern of Slate last week a lot has happened, from the news that President Trump is considering scrapping the DACA program to his pardoning of the criminally convicted disgraced former Sherriff Joe Arpio. Mark returns to the show today to talk all about these issues and so much more.
