Friday, August 04, 2017
Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127
Back in the early 1990s, no one talked about transgender people, they were not on TV or in movies, and the fight to protect their civil rights was not being debated in the halls of government. So how did this community get organized and begin this fight? What did it take for Transgender people to achieve the visibility they have today and who were they able to raise the issue of their civil rights to highest levels of power? In her new memoir, TRANS/gressive: How Transgender Activists Took on Gay Rights, Feminism, the Media & Congress...and Won! author, activist and gender theorist Riki Wilchins tells the inside story of how in just a few years, a handful of trans activists would come together in the face of enormous difficulties and opposition to launch from the very margins of society what would grow into the modern political movement for gender rights. The book details the long and winding road of trans rights from the early days of anti-trans rights in segments of the feminist movement, to the murder of transwomen such as Brandon Teena, through the fight to include trans rights among those of the ‘Gay and Lesbian” community. Riki joins me on the show today to talk all about the book and the continuing struggle for transgender equality.
This sure has been another crazy week in politics what with Special Counsel Robert Mueller impaneling a grand jury and issuing subpoenas to the President announcing his plan to curtail immigration to the US. Joining me today to help us wrap up the week in politics is Eleanor Clift the Washington correspondent for The Daily Beast, where she covers the White House and writes about politics and culture.
