Thursday, August 31, 2017
Noah Michelson, the Voices Editorial Director and Executive Editor of Queer Voices at Huff Post as well as the co-host of the Love + Sex Podcast returns to the show as he does every Thursday to help us close out the week with the stories making headlines over at Queer Voices. Be sure to follow Noah of Twitter!
From the murders of Trayvon Martin to Tamir Rice, a person doesn’t have very far to look in order to see the evidence that that cops, politicians, and ordinary people are afraid of black men, and according to former federal prosecutor and professor of law at Georgetown University Paul Butler the result of this fear is the laws and practices that treat every African American man like a criminal. In his new book, Choke Hold: Policing Black Men Paul shows that with the support of judges and politicians black men are for forced to live in a system that keeps them always under watch and in danger of police violence. Paul joins me on the show today to talk all about the book the reasons why current efforts to reform law enforcement will not create lasting change.
