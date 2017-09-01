Friday, September 01, 2017
Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127
Yesterday, we learned that the Trump administration plans to deeply cut Obamacare outreach and advertising BY 90 percent, from the $100 million that the Obama administration spent last year to $10 million this year, and they plan to cut the budget for the in-person enrollment program by 41 percent. This announcement comes as a bipartisan group of eight governors also handed Congress a proposal for shoring up the Affordable Care Act’s marketplaces, which in many states remain extremely fragile enterprises. Joining me today to talk all about the latest news concerning the ACA is Jonathan Cohn, Senior National Correspondent at HuffPost, where he writes about politics and policy with a focus on social welfare.
Posted by Matthew McDonough at 2:56 PM
