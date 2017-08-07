Monday, August 07, 2017
Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127
Since we last spoke with John Nichols of The Nation a lot has happened, from Special Counsel Robert Mueller impaneling a grand jury and issuing subpoenas to the President announcing his plan to curtail immigration to the US. John returns to the show today to talk all about these issues and whole lot more, John is The Nation’s national-affairs correspondent, a contributing writer for The Progressive and In These Times and the associate editor of The Capital Times, the daily newspaper in Madison, Wisconsin.
Throughout his campaign and since taking office Donald Trump has catered to evangelical Christians, promising them the ability to get involved in politics while maintaining their tax exempt status and the gaining the ability to discriminate against any other American without fear of repercussions. In return for these promises, the evangelical community has pledged its allegiance to this serial adulterer and womanizer, and now some of them have went a step further, claiming that Trump is anointed by God and is carrying out a divine mission to bring America back to God and set the stage for the second coming of Christ. Joining me today to talk all about this radical group of Televangelist Pentecostal leaders and the network they have formed called ‘POTUS Shield’ which is devoted to helping Trump bring about the reign of God in America and the world is Peter Montgomery who is a Senior Fellow at The People For The American Way and a contributor to Right Wing Watch.
Earlier this summer, Congressman Bill Shuster (R-PA), Chairman of the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, released a bill called the '‘21st Century AIRR Act,’’ to reauthorize the Federal Aviation Administration. However, included in the bill is a risky proposal to privatize the nation’s air traffic control system, and give authority over this critical asset to a board that will be heavily influenced by private stakeholders and the commercial airlines. Joining me today to talk all about the Republican efforts to privatize out nation’s Air Traffic Control and why this is a bad deal for consumers and communities is Ed Bolen the president and CEO of the National Business Aviation Association (NBAA) which has come out against this privatization effort.
Listen to The Michelangelo Signorile Show weekdays live from 3-6 pm ET on SiriusXM Progress 127 and on the SiriusXM apps. Not a subscriber? Not a problem! Listen online any time with a free thirty-day pass or go to the app store and download SiriusXM for free and listen on your phone
Posted by Matthew McDonough at 2:58 PM
Subscribe to: Comment Feed (RSS)
|