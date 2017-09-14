We are now seeing reports that President Donald Trump is moving closer to a deal with Democrats that would protect hundreds of thousands of young undocumented immigrants from deportation, the news came after a dinner between Trump and Democratic leaders last night and since then there has been a lot going on. Joining me today to talk all about DACA and make sense of latest news concerning the fate of program is José Dante Parra who is the CEO of ProsperoLatino, a Latino-focused public relations firm. Jose was the former Senior advisor to Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid and the Latino communications advisor for President Obama’s 2012 reelection and led the Democratic National Convention Hispanic media team.
Last week, Americans learned that the credit reporting bureau Equifax had been hacked and the personal information of millions of people had been stolen. Hackers gained access to Social Security numbers, birthdates, addresses, credit card and driver’s license numbers of 143 million people—more than half the adult population in the U.S., and about three-quarters of all Americans with a credit history, and to make matters worse this the third major data breach in a year for Equifax. Joining me today to talk all about the hack and why he feels that Credit bureaus are a racket is author, journalist, and weekly columnist for The New Republic David Dayen.
Thursday, September 14, 2017
Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127
