Friday, September 15, 2017
Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127
As the protests in Ferguson, Missouri, erupted back in August 2014, media commentators across country referred to the response of African Americans to the killing of unarmed black people by police as “black rage,” and in response to the characterization, historian Carol Anderson wrote an op-ed in The Washington Post suggesting that this was, instead, "white rage at work” noting that “With so much attention on the flames, everyone had ignored the kindling." This op-ed would lead Carol Anderson to write a full length book on the subject called White Rage: The Unspoken Truth of Our Nation's Divide, which is now out in paperback, and in it she details how since 1865 and the passage of the Thirteenth Amendment, every time African Americans have made advances towards full participation in our democracy, white reaction has fueled a deliberate and relentless rollback of their gains. Carol is the Charles Howard Candler Professor of African American Studies at Emory University and she joins me on the show today to talk all about the book and how every time social progress for African Americans was made it was countered by deliberate and cleverly crafted opposition.
This sure has been another crazy week in politics what with Pres. Trump making deals with Democrats and Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont announcing his Medicare For All plan. Joining me today to help us wrap up the week in politics is Eleanor Clift the Washington correspondent for The Daily Beast, where she covers the White House and writes about politics and culture.
Posted by Matthew McDonough at 2:41 PM
