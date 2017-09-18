Monday, September 18, 2017
Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127
Earlier today we learned that Republicans in the Senate are far from done with their quest to take away healthcare from millions Americans, and with an eye on the Sept. 30 deadline set by the Senate parliamentarian for passing a bill with 50 senators instead of the usual 60, Senate Republicans are now desperately trying to secure enough votes for the awkwardly named Graham-Cassidy-Heller-Johnson bill, which would repeal many of Obamacare’s taxes, mandates, and subsidies while converting Medicaid and the ACA exchanges into block grants controlled by each individual state. Joining me today to talk all about this proposed piece of legislation and the opposition to it is Alice Ollstein who is a reporter at Talking Points Memo, covering national politics.
Since we last spoke with John Nichols of The Nation a lot has happened from Pres. Trump making yet another possible deal with Democrats, this time on DACA, to Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont releasing his Medicare For All plan. John returns to the show today to talk all about these issues and whole lot more, John is The Nation’s national-affairs correspondent, a contributing writer for The Progressive and In These Times and the associate editor of The Capital Times, the daily newspaper in Madison, Wisconsin.
