Thursday, September 28, 2017
Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127
Noah Michelson, the Voices Editorial Director and Executive Editor of Queer Voices at Huff Post as well as the co-host of the Love + Sex Podcast returns to the show as he does every Thursday to help us close out the week with the stories making headlines over at Queer Voices. Be sure to follow Noah of Twitter!
Earlier today, in what is all but certain to be a terrible blow to organized labor, the Supreme Court announced that it will hear Janus v. AFSCME, a case seeking to defund public sector unions. The issue in Janus involves what are sometimes referred to as “agency fees” or “fair share fees” which Unions charge non-members who are covered by and benefit from the bargaining that they do with employers to secure benefits and rights for workers. Unions are required by law to bargain on behalf of every worker in a unionized shop, even if those workers opt not to join the union and absent of these fees, individual workers have little incentive to join the union if they know they will get all the benefits of unionizing regardless of whether they reimburse the union for its costs. Joining me today to talk all about this case and how it could eventually cause the collapse of Unions and the end of the benefits of collective bargaining is Ian Millhiser is a Senior Fellow at the Center for American Progress Action Fund and the Editor of ThinkProgress Justice.
Listen to The Michelangelo Signorile Show weekdays live from 3-6 pm ET on SiriusXM Progress 127 and on the SiriusXM apps. Not a subscriber? Not a problem! Listen online any time with a free thirty-day pass or go to the app store and download SiriusXM for free and listen on your phone
Now that Republicans have once again failed in their quest to take healthcare away from millions of Americans by repealing the Affordable Care Act and replacing it with Trumpcare, the Party is forced to once again acknowledge that they do not have a Senate majority large enough to reshape the nation’s health-insurance system. However according to Russell Berman of The Atlantic, they are now betting that their majority will be big enough to rewrite the tax code. Russell joins me today to talk all about what we can expect from the GOP’s tax plan and what their Trumpcare fail says about their ability to live up their campaign promises.
So much happening in the world of politics this week, what with Republicans once again proving that they are unable to live up their campaign promises by failing yet again to repeal the ACA and replace it with Trumpcare and President Trump showing that he lacks influence by failing to help Sen. Luther Strange win the Republican primary runoff in Alabama. Helping us to make some sense of it all is Michele Jawando, Vice President of legal progress at the Center for American Progress, and don’t forget to check out THINKING CAP, the podcast she does every Thursday with our friend Igor Volsky!
Listen to The Michelangelo Signorile Show weekdays live from 3-6 pm ET on SiriusXM Progress 127 and on the SiriusXM apps. Not a subscriber? Not a problem! Listen online any time with a free thirty-day pass or go to the app store and download SiriusXM for free and listen on your phone
President Trump is often mocked for spending so much time watching television, an addiction that distinguishes him from all other presidents, and according to senior editor at The New Republic, Jeet Heer, Trump’s relationship with TV might explain not just his path to the presidency, but his continued hold on his supporters. Jeet joins me today on the show to talk all about how Trump is truly the first TV president, in ways that go far deeper than his viewing habits and why he also things that he is a harbinger of the decline in intelligence to come in U.S. politics.
Listen to The Michelangelo Signorile Show weekdays live from 3-6 pm ET on SiriusXM Progress 127 and on the SiriusXM apps. Not a subscriber? Not a problem! Listen online any time with a free thirty-day pass or go to the app store and download SiriusXM for free and listen on your phone
Posted by Matthew McDonough at 2:15 PM
Subscribe to: Comment Feed (RSS)
|