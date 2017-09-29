Friday, September 29, 2017
Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127
Last year, Patrik Hermansson who is a researcher the British anti-racist watchdog group Hope Not Hate and graduate-student from Sweden, went undercover in the world of the extreme right. Posing as a student writing a thesis about the suppression of right-wing speech, he traveled from the UK to the US and into the heart of the white supremacist movement known as the alt-right. What he learned while undercover is now part of a shocking, comprehensive new report from Hope Not Hate that sheds light on the alt-right beliefs and structure of this far-right movement that exists mostly online and that has come to national attention in part because of its support for Donald Trump. Patrik joins me today on the show to talk all about his experiences undercover and what he has learned about the alt-right.
This sure has been another crazy week in politics what with the latest version of Trumpcare not getting a vote in the Senate and Trump’s candidate losing in the Alabama GOP Senate Primary runoff. Joining me today to help us wrap up the week in politics is Eleanor Clift the Washington correspondent for The Daily Beast, where she covers the White House and writes about politics and culture.
Posted by Matthew McDonough at 2:52 PM
