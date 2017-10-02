Monday, October 02, 2017
Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127
Since we last spoke with John Nichols of The Nation a lot has happened from an ongoing humanitarian crisis in Puerto Rico to the President of the United States telling his Secretary of State to not waste his energy when it comes to negotiating peace with North Korea. John returns to the show today to talk all about these issues and whole lot more, John is The Nation’s national-affairs correspondent, a contributing writer for The Progressive and In These Times and the associate editor of The Capital Times, the daily newspaper in Madison, Wisconsin.
