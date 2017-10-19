Thursday, October 19, 2017
Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127
Noah Michelson, the Voices Editorial Director at The Huffington Post and Executive Editor of Queer Voices, and Co-host of the Love + Sex Podcast returns to the show as he does every Thursday to help us close out the week with the stories making headlines over at Queer Voices.
In the wake of President Trump’s shameful response to the ambush in Niger that killed four American servicemen, Gold Star parents Khizr Khan and his wife Ghazala slammed Trump after he defended his delay in responding to the recent deaths and claimed past presidents did not reach out to the families of fallen soldiers as much as he has. The Khans, who lost their son in combat in 2004, expressed solidarity with the families of the four U.S. Green Berets who were killed earlier this month, and Khizr joins me on the show today to talk all about the President’s remarks.
On Monday, Donald Trump admitted he hadn't contacted the families of American troops who were killed in Niger, nearly two weeks ago. Then, after falsely claiming that President Obama never called family members, Trump struggled to explain why he hadn't contacted the families, and then claimed a letter to them was going out "today or tomorrow," though he was unsure. Then after mounting criticism Trump called the widow of Sgt. La David T. Johnson, who was killed in Niger, and it was soon reported that he made her cry when he callously told her that her husband knew what he signed up for, during the call. Trump’s response to the death of the Green Berets has shocked and sickened many people in the country and in particular the veterans community. Joining me today to talk all about the Presidents response to the Niger ambush and his treatment of Gold Star families is Will Fischer who is the Director of Government Relations at VoteVets, America’s largest progressive veterans organization and a Marine Corps veteran of the war in Iraq himself.
2:44 PM
