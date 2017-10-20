This sure has been another crazy week in
politics what with the White House trying to deal with the fallout from Trump’s
response to the deadly Niger ambush that left four Americans dead to both Sen.
McCain and former President Bush speaking out against the direction the country
is heading under Trump. Joining me today
to help us wrap up the week in politics is Eleanor Clift the Washington correspondent for The Daily Beast, where she covers the White House and writes about politics and
culture.
Friday, October 20, 2017
Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127
