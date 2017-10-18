Wednesday, October 18, 2017

Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127

On Monday, Former Vice President Biden endorsed Danica Roem in her race against Virginia State Del. Bob Marshall (R).  Roem, who is a former journalist and lifelong Manassas resident, would make history as the first openly transgender person seated in any state legislature in the country if she were to beat Marshall in November, and she returns to the show today to talk all about her campaign and the issues impacting Virginia House of Delegates District 13 which consists of parts of Manassas Park City and Prince William County.

 Two weeks ago, the U.S. Department of Education provided the first-ever look at long-term outcomes for student loan borrowers, including results by race and ethnicity.  The data show that 12 years after entering college, the typical African American student who started in the 2003-04 school year and took on debt for their undergraduate education owed more on their federal student loans than they originally borrowed. This holds true even for students who finished a bachelor’s degree at a public institution. Joining me today to talk all about the study and why the U.S. Department of Education cannot ignore the interaction of race and student loans is Antoinette Flores who is a senior policy analyst of Postsecondary Education Policy at The Center for American Progress.

Don't forget, you can follow Michelangelo on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram! 
Listen to The Michelangelo Signorile Show weekdays live from 3-6 pm ET on SiriusXM Progress 127 and on the SiriusXM apps. Not a subscriber? Not a problem! Listen online any time with a free thirty-day pass or go to the app store and download SiriusXM for free and listen on your phone

Tuesday, October 17, 2017


Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127

In three weeks, people in New Jersey and Virginia will head to the polls to elect their next governor.  This will be one of the biggest elections since Trump took the office as president earlier this year.  One of the candidates running for governor is the Democrat in Virginia, the current Lt. Governor, Ralph Northam, who joins me discuss his run and his efforts to keep the state blue.

Since we last spoke with Mark Joseph Stern of Slate last week a lot has happened, from President Trump saying Vice President wants to hang LGBT people to his signing an Executive Order to sabotage the Affordable Care Act. Mark returns to the show today to talk all about these issues and so much more.


Don't forget, you can follow Michelangelo on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram! 
Listen to The Michelangelo Signorile Show weekdays live from 3-6 pm ET on SiriusXM Progress 127 and on the SiriusXM apps. Not a subscriber? Not a problem! Listen online any time with a free thirty-day pass or go to the app store and download SiriusXM for free and listen on your phone

Posted by Matthew McDonough at 3:19 PM



Subscribe to: Comment Feed (RSS)
 