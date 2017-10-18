On Monday, Former Vice President Biden endorsed Danica Roem in her race against Virginia State Del. Bob Marshall (R). Roem, who is a former journalist and lifelong Manassas resident, would make history as the first openly transgender person seated in any state legislature in the country if she were to beat Marshall in November, and she returns to the show today to talk all about her campaign and the issues impacting Virginia House of Delegates District 13 which consists of parts of Manassas Park City and Prince William County.
Two weeks ago, the U.S. Department of Education provided the first-ever look at long-term outcomes for student loan borrowers, including results by race and ethnicity. The data show that 12 years after entering college, the typical African American student who started in the 2003-04 school year and took on debt for their undergraduate education owed more on their federal student loans than they originally borrowed. This holds true even for students who finished a bachelor’s degree at a public institution. Joining me today to talk all about the study and why the U.S. Department of Education cannot ignore the interaction of race and student loans is Antoinette Flores who is a senior policy analyst of Postsecondary Education Policy at The Center for American Progress.
Tuesday, October 17, 2017
Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127
Since we last spoke with Mark Joseph Stern of Slate last week a lot has happened, from President Trump saying Vice President wants to hang LGBT people to his signing an Executive Order to sabotage the Affordable Care Act. Mark returns to the show today to talk all about these issues and so much more.
