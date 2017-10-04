Yesterday, the Senate Judiciary Committee held a hearing on the expiring Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) and in his opening remarks Iowa Sen. Chuck Grassley, the chairman of the committee, said, “any potential deal on DACA has to include robust border security, and by that, I don’t mean a wall.” While this is surely good news, the Senator also said that “robust border security” and “meaningful interior enforcement” would also be part of any deal, which is why some Democrats, like Senator Kamala Harris (D-CA), are calling for clean DREAM Act vote. Joining me today to talk all about the latest DACA news is Juan Escalante who is the Digital Campaigns Manager for America’s Voice and America’s Voice Education Fund and a DACA beneficiary himself.
Last week, the controversial twice-removed chief justice of the Alabama state Supreme Court, Roy Moore won the Republican Party’s nomination to run for Senate. His victory made national headline both for his outrageous beliefs and the fact that President Trump supported his opponent in the runoff primary. Now, Moore will face former US attorney and Democratic nominee Doug Jones in the Special Election. Dough is a lifelong resident of Alabama and as the United States Attorney for the Northern District of Alabama he was responsible for reopening the three decade old 16th Street Baptist Church bombing case and convicting two former Klansmen for the murder of the four innocent children. Doug joins me on the show today to talk all about his campaign and his vision for the future of his home state.
Back in the spring of 2012, Donald Trump’s two eldest children, Ivanka and Donald Jr., found themselves in a precarious legal position. For two years, prosecutors in the Manhattan District Attorney’s office had been building a criminal case against them for misleading prospective buyers of units in the Trump SoHo, a hotel and condo development that was failing to sell. Despite the best efforts of the siblings’ defense team, the case had not gone away and an indictment seemed like a real possibility. That is until Donald Trump Sr.’s longtime personal lawyer, Marc Kasowitz entered the case. Joining me today to talk all about how the case against two of the Presidents children and how it got dropped is Justin Elliott who is a reporter with ProPublica and is co-author of an article all about it that was produced as part of a collaboration between ProPublica, WNYC New York Public Radio, and The New Yorker.
Wednesday, October 04, 2017
Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127
