Monday, October 23, 2017
Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127
Over the course of the past few decades, the conservative media company Sinclair Broadcast Group has been quietly buying up television stations across the country transforming from a small family company with three TV stations into a media goliath with entrée to the Oval Office; and since the election of the Donald Trump as President they have went all in on supporting his administration and have been inserting pro-Trump political propaganda into the local newscast that millions of Americans see every day. Joining me today to talk all about Sinclair Broadcasting and their role in pushing the Trump agenda is Andy Kroll who is a senior reporter for Mother Jones in Washington, DC.
Since we last spoke with John Nichols of The Nation a lot has happened, from the President continuing his attacks on Gold Star families to Republicans in the Senate working hard to give the richest 1% of Americans a massive tax cut. John returns to the show today to talk all about these issues and whole lot more, John is The Nation’s national-affairs correspondent, a contributing writer for The Progressive and In These Times and the associate editor of The Capital Times, the daily newspaper in Madison, Wisconsin.
