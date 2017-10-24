In the new film, God’s Own Country, which written and directed by Francis Lee, a young English farmer named Johnny Saxby who is played by Josh O’Connor, works long hours in brutal isolation on his family’s remote farm in the north of the country; and each night he numbs the daily frustration of his lonely existence with nightly binge-drinking at the local pub and casual sex. But all this changed when a handsome Romanian migrant worker named Gheorghe Ionescu, who is played by Alec Secareanu, arrives to take up temporary work on the family farm, and Johnny suddenly finds himself having to deal with emotions he has never felt before. The film is a beautiful depiction of love and isolation, both socially and geographically in it is shot in the stunning northern English landscape. The film was an official selection at the 2017 Sundance Film Festival, the Berlin International Film Festival, the San Francisco International Film Festival and the Provincetown International Film Festival to name just a few and Francis, Josh, and Alec join me today to talk all about it.
Since we last spoke with Mark Joseph Stern of Slate last week a lot has happened, from the Department of Justice is arguing that it is perfectly lawful for the government to prevent an undocumented immigrants who are minors from terminating their pregnancy to rumors of a Gorsuch–Kagan clash at the Supreme Court. Mark returns to the show today to talk all about these issues and so much more.
Tuesday, October 24, 2017
Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127
