Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127
Today, more than 400,000 children are in foster care in the US, and every year, as many as 22,000 of them will age out of the foster care system. Without the safety net of a forever family to provide the security and comfort most take for granted, these young people are left on their own to face a future filled with hardships — from lack of education to unemployment, higher rates of incarceration, poor health, early parenthood and homelessness (as much as 50 percent of these kids will experience this devastation in their lifetimes. Which is why SiriusXM’s own Seth Rudetsky and his husband James Wesley created VOICES FOR THE VOICELESS:Stars for Foster Kids in 2015, when they were working with the Council on Adoptable Children and the group You Gotta Believe to adopt a child out of foster care. At that time, the organizations abruptly suffered major cuts from governmental funding, and Seth and James decided to do what they have always done when faced with a crisis: gather their friends and put on a show! Over the past two years, VOICES FOR THE VOICELESS concert events have raised almost a millions dollars to support You Gotta Believe’s efforts to ensure that every child leaving foster care does so with the support of a family, and on Monday they will be having the 3rd Annual concert at Town Hall in New York City. This year’s concert line-up will feature two-time Tony-nominee Jonathan Groff (Hamilton, Spring Awakening), Grammy Award-winner Stephanie Mills (The Wiz), Capathia Jenkins (Newsies; Caroline, Or Change), Willie Garson (“Sex and the City”) to name a few and Seth joins me on the show today to talk all about the concert and the great work that You Gotta Believe does helping children.
Back on June 14, 2016, Jared Yates Sexton reported from a Donald Trump rally in Greensboro, North Carolina. One of the first journalists to attend these rallies he give mainstream readers an idea of the raw anger that occurred there, and soon found himself in the center of a maelstrom. Following a series of tweets that saw his observations viewed well over a million times, his reporting was soon featured in The Washington Post, NPR, Bloomberg, and Mother Jones, and right here on this show as well and he would go on to write two pieces for The New York Times and would gain over eighteen thousand followers on Twitter in a matter of days. But he also received online harassment, campaigns to get him fired from his university professorship, and death threats that changed his life forever. Now, he has collected his experiences from the 2016 campaign into a new book titled The People Are Going to Rise Like the Waters Upon Your Shore which offers his firsthand account of the events that shaped the Presidential Election and the cultural forces that powered Trump into White House. Jared joins me on the show today to talk all about the book and so much more. Welcome back to the show!
*** For listeners in the New York City area Jared will be speaking at Book Culture in Manhattan (450 Columbus Ave, between 81st & 82nd Streets) tonight at 7pmET ***
