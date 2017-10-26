Noah Michelson, the Voices Editorial Director and Executive Editor of Queer Voices at Huff Post as well as the co-host of the Love + Sex Podcast returns to the show as he does every Thursday to help us close out the week with the stories making headlines over at Queer Voices. Be sure to follow Noah of Twitter!
Noah Michelson, the Voices Editorial Director and Executive Editor of Queer Voices at Huff Post as well as the co-host of the Love + Sex Podcast returns to the show as he does every Thursday to help us close out the week with the stories making headlines over at Queer Voices. Be sure to follow Noah of Twitter!
So much happening in the world of politics this week, what with the House of Representatives narrowly passing a budget resolution and Sen. Jeff Flake (R-AZ) announcing he will not be seeking reelection. Helping us to make some sense of it all is Michele Jawando, Vice President of legal progress at the Center for American Progress, and don’t forget to check out THINKING CAP, the podcast she does every Thursday with our friend Igor Volsky!
Back in July, Congress sent President Donald Trump a bill that slapped new sanctions on Russia, the president signed the legislation reluctantly while at the same time claiming it was an example of congressional overreach. However, since July Trump’s administration has blown past an October 1 deadline to implement the sanctions and lawmakers are now searching for answers as to whether the president is even planning to follow the law that they passed and he signed. Joining me today to talk all about the sanctions put in place and the Trump administration’s active efforts to weaken a core part of the sanctions bill is Andrew Desiderio, who is The Daily Beast’s Congressional and national security reporter.
