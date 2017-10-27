On the show, we have been very focused on the gubernatorial election in Virginia, and we spoke with Democratic candidate and current Lt. Governor Dr. Ralph Northam last week who is running a positive uplifting campaign focused on the real issues that impact the live of Virginia. However, his opponent Republican Ed Gillespie is relying on stoking racial fears and resentment in order to propel himself in the Governor's mansion. Joining me today to talk all about the latest news coming our Virginia is Lowell Feld who is the editor of Blue Virginia and a veteran of several Democratic campaigns.
This sure has been another crazy week in politics what with Trump announcing that is was declaring a ‘National Public Health Emergency” with regards to the opioid crisis to Sen. Jeff Flake saying that he is not running for reelection. Joining me today to help us wrap up the week in politics is Eleanor Clift the Washington correspondent for The Daily Beast, where she covers the White House and writes about politics and culture.
Friday, October 27, 2017
