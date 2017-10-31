Tuesday, October 31, 2017

Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127

Since we last spoke with John Nichols of The Nation a lot has happened, from Paul Manafort surrendering himself to the authorities to Republicans in the House of Representatives narrowly passing a budget resolution. John returns to the show today to talk all about these issues and whole lot more, John is The Nation’s national-affairs correspondent, a contributing writer for The Progressive and In These Times and the associate editor of The Capital Times, the daily newspaper in Madison, Wisconsin.

 Since we last spoke with Mark Joseph Stern of Slate last week a lot has happened, what with indictments being brought against Trump campaign manager and advisers Paul Manafort, Rick Gates, and a guilty plea from George Papadopoulos. Mark returns to the show today to talk all about these issues and so much more.

Don't forget, you can follow Michelangelo on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram! 
Listen to The Michelangelo Signorile Show weekdays live from 3-6 pm ET on SiriusXM Progress 127 and on the SiriusXM apps. Not a subscriber? Not a problem! Listen online any time with a free thirty-day pass or go to the app store and download SiriusXM for free and listen on your phone

Posted by Matthew McDonough at 3:44 PM



Subscribe to: Comment Feed (RSS)
 