Since we last spoke with John Nichols of The Nation a lot has happened, from Paul Manafort surrendering himself to the authorities to Republicans in the House of Representatives narrowly passing a budget resolution. John returns to the show today to talk all about these issues and whole lot more, John is The Nation’s national-affairs correspondent, a contributing writer for The Progressive and In These Times and the associate editor of The Capital Times, the daily newspaper in Madison, Wisconsin.
Since we last spoke with Mark Joseph Stern of Slate last week a lot has happened, what with indictments being brought against Trump campaign manager and advisers Paul Manafort, Rick Gates, and a guilty plea from George Papadopoulos. Mark returns to the show today to talk all about these issues and so much more.
Tuesday, October 31, 2017
Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127
