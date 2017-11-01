Wednesday, November 01, 2017
Today on The Michelangelo Signorile Show on SiriusXM PROGRESS ch.127
After months of secret talks, Republicans are just about ready to provide the critical details of their long-awaited proposal for tax reform, and while they have been talking about their desire to cut taxes for so long it’s easy to forget they haven’t actually released legislation to do so. Joining me today to talk all about the long promised bill which is likely to be unveiled tomorrow and why it might be the most far-reaching overhaul of the U.S. tax code in more than 30 years is Russell Berman who is the senior associate editor at The Atlantic.
